A powerful new voice in modern jazz

With a commanding soulful baritone, deeply reflective artistry, and profound reverence for the jazz tradition, Tyreek McDole is quickly emerging as one of today’s most compelling new vocalists. The Haitian American singer first captured national attention by becoming only the 2nd male to win the prestigious 2023 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, affirming his place among a new generation of extraordinary jazz artists. Drawing inspiration from legends such as Johnny Hartman, Joe Williams, and Nat King Cole while bringing his own distinctive artistry to every performance, McDole combines impeccable musicianship with emotional depth and effortless swing. His warm, expressive interpretations breathe new life into beloved standards while embracing the storytelling at the heart of jazz. Whether performing intimate ballads or rhythmically charged classics, McDole captivates audiences with a voice that is both timeless and unmistakably his own. Experience one of jazz’s brightest rising stars as he brings fresh energy to America’s enduring musical art form.