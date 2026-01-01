Typewriter Type-In 2025
Typewriter Type-In 2025
Come and join Austin Typewriter, Ink. (ATI), of Austin, for a "Type-in". ATI will be bringing some vintage typewriters for attendees to sit down and manually type out a poem, a few thoughts, or perhaps a letter to a loved one. So come for a nostalgic throw-back or experience pre-PC tech for the first time.
Mission Branch Library
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Nov 2025
Event Supported By
Austin Typewriter Ink.
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt AveSan Antonio, Texas 78214
210-207-2704
kassandra.vela-laosa@sanantonio.gov