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Tuesday Musical Club Community Concert: Cirdan Vonnahme, Cellist

Tuesday Musical Club Community Concert: Cirdan Vonnahme, Cellist

The Tuesday Musical Club and Trinity University are pleased to offer this free concert to the community.

Mr. Vonnahme is a talented young musician currently studying at Rice University's Shepherd School of Music. He was the first-place winner in the Tuesday Musical Club's Young Artists Competition this past spring. For this concert, he'll be playing works by Haydn, Schubert, and more. Many thanks to the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts for sponsoring his appearance.

Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Tuesday Musical Club
satuesdaymusicalclub@gmail.com
https://satmc.org/
Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
1 Trinity Pl
San Antonio, Texas 78212