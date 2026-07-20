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Trivia Night

Trivia Night

***Registration Required***

Join us for a night of fun and competition! Enjoy a night of fast-paced and fun filled interaction where you can test your knowledge against other teams. Teams of up to 5 player compete in several round of questions covering different categories. On this trivia night we invite you to test your knowledge on the movies Practical Magic 1 & 2.

Schaefer Branch Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kristin Gutierrez
2102079300
kristin.gutierrez@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar/id/sch?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D205760095

Artist Group Info

kristingutierrezla.sa@gmail.com
Schaefer Branch Library
6322 US Hwy 87 E
San Antonio, Texas 78222