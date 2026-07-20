Trivia Night
Trivia Night
Join us for a night of fun and competition! Enjoy a night of fast-paced and fun filled interaction where you can test your knowledge against other teams. Teams of up to 5 player compete in several round of questions covering different categories. On this trivia night we invite you to test your knowledge on the movies Practical Magic 1 & 2.
Schaefer Branch Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kristin Gutierrez
2102079300
kristin.gutierrez@sanantonio.gov
Artist Group Info
kristingutierrezla.sa@gmail.com
Schaefer Branch Library
6322 US Hwy 87 ESan Antonio, Texas 78222