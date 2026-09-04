Trinity University's Stumberg Venture Competition

Join Trinity University's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to celebrate Tiger innovation, creativity, and collaboration in action. The Louis H. Stumberg Venture Competition is a multi-part student competition.

Hosted every spring and fall, each cohort of students has an opportunity to compete for a chance to win mentorship and funding for their startup. Of the teams that competed in the Stumberg Seed Round, five won $7,000 in seed funding for their venture and an opportunity to participate in the Trinity Incubator.

Teams will compete again in the Final Round for the $50,000 grand prize. The San Antonio Community is encouraged to experience the live pitches on Trinity University's scenic campus. Learn more about the judges, teams, and RSVP with this link. Doors open at 4:30 pm and event begins at 5:00pm; Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Tuesday, September 29th, 2026. Follow the excitement at @trinityentrep on Instagram.