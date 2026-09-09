Trinity University Stieren Arts Enrichment Series - Cheryl Strayed
Trinity University Stieren Arts Enrichment Series - Cheryl Strayed
Please join us for a reading with Cheryl Strayed, author of the bestselling and beloved memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, which was made into an Oscar-nominated film, and Tiny Beautiful Things, a collection of her "Dear Sugar" columns, adapted for stage and television.
Followed by a reception and book signing. Hosted by the Department of English and the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities, and part of the Stieren Arts Enrichment Series.
Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
Free and open to the public with registration required.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Trinity University
(210) 999-7011
csierra@trinity.edu
Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
1 Trinity PlSan Antonio, Texas 78212