Trinity University Stieren Arts Enrichment Series - Cheryl Strayed

Please join us for a reading with Cheryl Strayed, author of the bestselling and beloved memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, which was made into an Oscar-nominated film, and Tiny Beautiful Things, a collection of her "Dear Sugar" columns, adapted for stage and television.

Followed by a reception and book signing. Hosted by the Department of English and the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities, and part of the Stieren Arts Enrichment Series.