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Trinity University Stieren Arts Enrichment Series - Cheryl Strayed

Trinity University Stieren Arts Enrichment Series - Cheryl Strayed

Please join us for a reading with Cheryl Strayed, author of the bestselling and beloved memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, which was made into an Oscar-nominated film, and Tiny Beautiful Things, a collection of her "Dear Sugar" columns, adapted for stage and television.

Followed by a reception and book signing. Hosted by the Department of English and the Carlos Alvarez School of Arts and Humanities, and part of the Stieren Arts Enrichment Series.

Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
Free and open to the public with registration required.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Trinity University
(210) 999-7011
csierra@trinity.edu
https://www.trinity.edu
Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
1 Trinity Pl
San Antonio, Texas 78212