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Trinity University Christmas Concert

Trinity University Christmas Concert

The Trinity Christmas Concert is such a wonderful tradition at Trinity. It will be our 32nd year of this beloved concert that was the brainchild of former first lady, Genie Calgaard. We will once again feature over 200 Trinity students performing in the Trinity Choirs, the Trinity Symphony Orchestra, the Trinity Wind Ensemble, and the Trinity Handbell Ensemble. Pre-concert music will include informal performances by the Trinitones, the AcaBellas, the Trinity String Quartet, and the Trinity Flute Ensemble. The Trinity Jazz Ensemble performs holiday favorites in the lobby immediately after the concert.

Trinity University at Laurie Auditorium
Individual Ticket: $70/person
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Trinity University
https://www.trinity.edu
Trinity University at Laurie Auditorium
One Trinity Place
San Antonio, Texas