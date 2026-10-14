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TRICK, TREATS & TRUNKS

TRICK, TREATS & TRUNKS

Hi!

I wanted to share some information about a free family-friendly Halloween event we’re hosting through Velvet Realty Group on Friday, October 30, from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at REV Mortgage, located at 5590 Summit Parkway in San Antonio.

The event is called **Tricks, Treats & Trunks** and is designed to give local families a fun, safe, and festive way to celebrate Halloween together. Activities will include trunk-to-trunk trick-or-treating, decorated vehicles, face painting, games, food, and Halloween entertainment. Registered attendees will also have a chance to win two UTSA football game tickets.

Admission is completely free, but registration is required. Our goal is to bring the community together for a fun evening for kids and families.

We would love to spread the word and invite more San Antonio families to join us!

For registration information, please contact 210-880-4519.

Please Register for your Free Tickets at EventBrite or contact 210.880.4519 to recieve link, for UTSA Raffle entry name must be present

Rev Mortgage
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Velvet Realty Group
210-880-4519
velvetrealtygroup@gmail.com
https://velvetrealtygroup.com/
Rev Mortgage
5590 Summit Pkwy
San Antonio, Texas 78229
210-880-4519
velvetrealtygroup@gmail.com
https://velvetrealtygroup.com/events/tricks-treats-and-trunks/