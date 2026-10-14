TRICK, TREATS & TRUNKS

Hi!

I wanted to share some information about a free family-friendly Halloween event we’re hosting through Velvet Realty Group on Friday, October 30, from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at REV Mortgage, located at 5590 Summit Parkway in San Antonio.

The event is called **Tricks, Treats & Trunks** and is designed to give local families a fun, safe, and festive way to celebrate Halloween together. Activities will include trunk-to-trunk trick-or-treating, decorated vehicles, face painting, games, food, and Halloween entertainment. Registered attendees will also have a chance to win two UTSA football game tickets.

Admission is completely free, but registration is required. Our goal is to bring the community together for a fun evening for kids and families.

We would love to spread the word and invite more San Antonio families to join us!

For registration information, please contact 210-880-4519.

Please Register for your Free Tickets at EventBrite or contact 210.880.4519 to recieve link, for UTSA Raffle entry name must be present

