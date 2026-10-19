Get ready for a spooky evening of family fun in Brackenridge Park! Trick or Treat on the Trail returns for its third year on Friday, October 23, from 5:00–8:00 p.m., presented by Ghisallo Cycling Initiative in partnership with the Brackenridge Park Conservancy.

Families are invited to explore the park’s trails in a safe, car-free environment while enjoying Halloween fun for all ages. Dress up in your favorite costume and make your way along the trail, stopping at 15+ trick-or-treat stations hosted by community partners.

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 23

Time: 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Location: The trick-or-treat trail will begin at the Koehler Pavilion and continue through Brackenridge Park.

Admission: Free

Along the trail, families can enjoy candy, games, activities, and free health and safety resources from participating community organizations.

Bring the whole family, wear your best costumes, and join us for a fun and safe Halloween evening in Brackenridge Park!