Trick or Treat at the Library!
Trick or Treat at the Library!
Come Trick or Treat at the Library on Halloween! Stop by anytime between 1:00pm - 3:00pm to get some candy, do a craft, and hear a story! Teens and Tweens can also enjoy going through our new Haunted House...enter if you dare. All ages welcome, and no registration is necessary!
Mammen Family Public Library
FREE
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde CrossingBulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org