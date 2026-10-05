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Trick or Treat at the Library!

Trick or Treat at the Library!

Come Trick or Treat at the Library on Halloween! Stop by anytime between 1:00pm - 3:00pm to get some candy, do a craft, and hear a story! Teens and Tweens can also enjoy going through our new Haunted House...enter if you dare. All ages welcome, and no registration is necessary!

Mammen Family Public Library
FREE
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/