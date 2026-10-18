Trails Fur Tails 5K

Lace Up. Leash Up. Make a Difference. 🐾

Get ready to run, walk, and wag! Join us for the most exciting, family-friendly (and pet-friendly!) 5K of the year. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun stroll with your furry best friend, this is the event for you!

Why Join the Fun?

Every step you take helps Alamo Area Partners for Animal Welfare (AAPAW) provide life-saving veterinary funding and support for local rescue groups. Since 2015, over 2,100 animals have been assisted through AAPAW-supported programs, enabling them to find their "furever" homes—and we’re just getting started!

The Paw-ty Doesn’t Stop at the Finish Line:

🐶 Meet Your New Best Friend: Adorable pets available for adoption!

🎶 High-Energy Vibes: Music and games for all ages.

📸 Picture Perfect: Capture the memories at our dedicated photo ops.

🍔 Fuel Up: Delicious snacks and so much more!

🚨 IMPORTANT: Grab Your Gear!

Register by October 9th to guarantee your official event shirt! We’ll have a limited supply of extras on race day, but they go fast—don't miss out on your size!

Ready to make a difference?

Together We C-A-N: Care, Adopt, and Neuter to end pet homelessness in San Antonio.