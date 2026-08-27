Tradition Trail
Tradition Trail
The Tradition Trail invites guests to explore the River Walk and discover altars and artistic installations created by participating hotels, restaurants and businesses. Along the way, colorful calaveras and whimsical alebrijes will transform the downtown River Walk into an immersive celebration of Día de los Muertos. Each installation offers a unique expression of remembrance, allowing visitors to experience the traditions, stories and artistry of the season at their own pace.
San Antonio River Walk
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026