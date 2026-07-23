TPR's Mix It Up at Mammen Family Public Library
TPR's Mix It Up at Mammen Family Public Library
All TPR Business Members are invited to join us on August 13th as we connect and mingle at the Mammen Family Public Library
Guests will have the opportunity to tour the library spaces and learn more about what the Mammen Family Public Library offers to the community (including your business or organization) and its members, all while enjoying a bite to eat and a cool refreshment.
Not yet a TPR Business Member? Sign up now at https://support.tpr.org/a/business-and-professional-membership
Mammen Family Public Library
Free for TPR Business Members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde CrossingBulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org