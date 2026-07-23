TPR's Mix It Up at Mammen Family Public Library

All TPR Business Members are invited to join us on August 13th as we connect and mingle at the Mammen Family Public Library

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the library spaces and learn more about what the Mammen Family Public Library offers to the community (including your business or organization) and its members, all while enjoying a bite to eat and a cool refreshment.

Not yet a TPR Business Member? Sign up now at https://support.tpr.org/a/business-and-professional-membership