As news of Nvidia, Anthropic, tech bros, tech outages, ground stops and data centers flood our feeds daily, UT San Antonio’s Graduate Poetry Workshop offers a moment of human reflection on the pleasures and perils of the AI age.

As part of their final project this semester, graduate students in UT San Antonio’s Creative Writing program have organized “Touch Grass: Poetry Unprompted,” a night of techno-themed poetry. Inhabiting the tension between dystopian and utopian possibilities, a dozen emerging voices will share original work and host an open mic inviting San Antonio’s poetry community to offer up their own creative responses.

Poets reading include:

Reuben Aleman

Kaylee Jobe

Pat Knoop

Joe Maldonado

Eva Martin

M’Sharra Peters

Jared Pond

A.J. Salazar

Lizzy San Miguel

Ali Shipley

Levi Smith

Karla Valdez

An open mic will follow student readings. We invite poets, artists, and arts media to “touch grass” with us at Poetic Republic, supporting emerging writers and building literary community in San Antonio.

For more information, contact Jared Pond at jared.pond@my.utsa.edu.