Touch Grass: Poetry Unprompted
Touch Grass: Poetry Unprompted
As news of Nvidia, Anthropic, tech bros, tech outages, ground stops and data centers flood our feeds daily, UT San Antonio’s Graduate Poetry Workshop offers a moment of human reflection on the pleasures and perils of the AI age.
As part of their final project this semester, graduate students in UT San Antonio’s Creative Writing program have organized “Touch Grass: Poetry Unprompted,” a night of techno-themed poetry. Inhabiting the tension between dystopian and utopian possibilities, a dozen emerging voices will share original work and host an open mic inviting San Antonio’s poetry community to offer up their own creative responses.
Poets reading include:
Reuben Aleman
Kaylee Jobe
Pat Knoop
Joe Maldonado
Eva Martin
M’Sharra Peters
Jared Pond
A.J. Salazar
Lizzy San Miguel
Ali Shipley
Levi Smith
Karla Valdez
An open mic will follow student readings. We invite poets, artists, and arts media to “touch grass” with us at Poetic Republic, supporting emerging writers and building literary community in San Antonio.
For more information, contact Jared Pond at jared.pond@my.utsa.edu.