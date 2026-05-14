Thursday Night IS Jazz Night: Jazz Jam At The Dakota
Thursday Night IS Jazz Night: Jazz Jam At The Dakota
Every Thursday from 8 to 11 PM, Toro Flores hosts Jazz Jam At The Dakota at The Dakota East Side Ice House, an ongoing live session for players, listeners, regulars, newcomers, food, drinks, and the pleasure of hearing a tune open up in the room.
The May 14, 2026 campaign night is at The Dakota East Side Ice House, 433 S. Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78203. Players can sit in; listeners can settle in and follow the head, the changes, the comping, and the trading fours as the room finds its pocket.
Free admission. Come Listen. Come Sit In.
Details: https://imc.goodcreativemedia.com/press/thursday-night-is-jazz-night-dakota-jazz-jam-2026
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thursday-night-is-jazz-night-jazz-jam-at-the-dakota-tickets-1989417973713
The Dakota East Side Ice House
Free
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Dakota East Side Ice House
210-236-1441
JulieGood@goodcreativemedia.com
Artist Group Info
Toro Flores
The Dakota East Side Ice House
433 S Hackberry StSan Antonio, Texas 78203