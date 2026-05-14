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Thursday Night IS Jazz Night: Jazz Jam At The Dakota

Thursday Night IS Jazz Night: Jazz Jam At The Dakota

Every Thursday from 8 to 11 PM, Toro Flores hosts Jazz Jam At The Dakota at The Dakota East Side Ice House, an ongoing live session for players, listeners, regulars, newcomers, food, drinks, and the pleasure of hearing a tune open up in the room.

The May 14, 2026 campaign night is at The Dakota East Side Ice House, 433 S. Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78203. Players can sit in; listeners can settle in and follow the head, the changes, the comping, and the trading fours as the room finds its pocket.

Free admission. Come Listen. Come Sit In.

Details: https://imc.goodcreativemedia.com/press/thursday-night-is-jazz-night-dakota-jazz-jam-2026

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thursday-night-is-jazz-night-jazz-jam-at-the-dakota-tickets-1989417973713

The Dakota East Side Ice House
Free
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Dakota East Side Ice House
210-236-1441
JulieGood@goodcreativemedia.com
https://www.thedakotasa.com/

Artist Group Info

Toro Flores
https://www.thedakotasa.com/
The Dakota East Side Ice House
433 S Hackberry St
San Antonio, Texas 78203