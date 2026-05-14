Every Thursday from 8 to 11 PM, Toro Flores hosts Jazz Jam At The Dakota at The Dakota East Side Ice House, an ongoing live session for players, listeners, regulars, newcomers, food, drinks, and the pleasure of hearing a tune open up in the room.

The May 14, 2026 campaign night is at The Dakota East Side Ice House, 433 S. Hackberry St, San Antonio, TX 78203. Players can sit in; listeners can settle in and follow the head, the changes, the comping, and the trading fours as the room finds its pocket.

Free admission. Come Listen. Come Sit In.

Details: https://imc.goodcreativemedia.com/press/thursday-night-is-jazz-night-dakota-jazz-jam-2026

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thursday-night-is-jazz-night-jazz-jam-at-the-dakota-tickets-1989417973713