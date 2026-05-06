Through The Stacks Book Club
Through The Stacks Book Club
Join us the first Monday of every other month as we read our way through the stacks of the library! Every other month we read a book from a different genre and meet to discuss our thoughts with our fellow book lovers. Through The Stacks Book Club is a fun, relaxed space and finishing the book is definitely not required. All adults welcome!
June 1, 2026, we will be discussing "Fifth Season" by N.K. Jemisin from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.
Central Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Central Library
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500