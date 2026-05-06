Join us the first Monday of every other month as we read our way through the stacks of the library! Every other month we read a book from a different genre and meet to discuss our thoughts with our fellow book lovers. Through The Stacks Book Club is a fun, relaxed space and finishing the book is definitely not required. All adults welcome!

June 1, 2026, we will be discussing "Fifth Season" by N.K. Jemisin from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.