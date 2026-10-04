ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Honors Survivors with Pink Bag Event at The Shops at La Cantera

Pink Bag Event at The Shops at La Cantera honors cancer survivors and the work of ThriveWell Cancer Foundation - Saturday, October 24

The Shops at La Cantera is partnering with ThriveWell Cancer Foundation for a Pink Bag Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, October 24 at the common area by Luciano’s Ristorante across from Barnes & Noble to raise awareness during breast cancer month. The United Breast Cancer Foundation via Brookfield Properties donated Pink Bags filled with nurturing products and goods for ThriveWell to distribute to its cancer survivors while supplies last.

ThriveWell will be on site to share information about its patient assistance and cancer research programs. The Shops at La Cantera is located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway.

ThriveWell Cancer Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer by funding cancer research; providing patient support including financial and transportation assistance; and offering health and wellness programs to improve the quality of life for patients and their families. ThriveWell is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2010 serving San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

United Breast Cancer Foundation founded in October 2000, United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that began as a small grassroots organization serving low-income, under and non-insured women and men in New York State. UBCF is headquartered in Huntington Station, NY and has regional offices in Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri. We serve women, men and their families across the country through 8 life-supporting patient and family programs.