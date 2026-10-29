Thousand Oaks Library Book Sale!
Thousand Oaks Library Book Sale!
Bring your friends and family for a day of book shopping! All items are in excellent condition and there will be a wide variety of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books available. Cash or card payments only please. Card payments must have a $3 minimum. Some items might be priced differently. We’ll see you there!
Hardbacks -$2
Paperbacks -$1
Kid’s Books –priced as marked
CDs -$1
DVDs -$2
Puzzles -$2 or as priced
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks DrSan Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov