Thousand Oaks Library Book Sale!

Bring your friends and family for a day of book shopping! All items are in excellent condition and there will be a wide variety of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books available. Cash or card payments only please. Card payments must have a $3 minimum. Some items might be priced differently. We’ll see you there!

Hardbacks -$2

Paperbacks -$1

Kid’s Books –priced as marked

CDs -$1

DVDs -$2

Puzzles -$2 or as priced