This Land Holds Me: A Benefit Compilation Album Benefitting RAICES Release Show

So Say We All TX presents "This Land Holds Me" a charity compilation album being released May 1st to benefit RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education And Legal Services). The album features contributions from over a dozen San Antonio artists including mypilotis, The Frog and Bandit, Powdered Wig Machine, Mr. Pidge, Stillbefriends and more.

The compilation takes it title from a poem written by local poet Marcela Salome-Hernández and is called “This Land Holds Me”. It will be available exclusively for digital purchase on Bandcamp at https://sosaywealltx.bandcamp.com/ The release will coincide with Bandcamp Friday, a special occasion for which Bandcamp waives their revenue share and passes all funds from sales that day directly to artists.

This will allow for every dollar of every sale made that day to be contributed to the cause. There will also be a show at the Starlighter on Thursday April 30 where a few of the artists that contributed to the compilation will be performing to promote its release and there will be some physical copies on hand for sale.