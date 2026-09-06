Thirsty for Democracy Social

Come join the League of Women Voters on the first Thursday of every month for a dutch-treat, casual social gathering to meet others concerned about empowering voters and defending democracy while maintaining the LWV's nonpartisan policy. The plan is to alternate between happy hours and meeting for coffee. In October we are meeting for coffee.

Bring a friend or two! You do not need to be a League member to attend.

We look forward to seeing you on October1st at Press Coffee.