Thirsty for Democracy Social
Thirsty for Democracy Social
Come join the League of Women Voters on the first Thursday of every month for a dutch-treat, casual social gathering to meet others concerned about empowering voters and defending democracy while maintaining the LWV's nonpartisan policy. The plan is to alternate between happy hours and meeting for coffee. In October we are meeting for coffee.
Bring a friend or two! You do not need to be a League member to attend.
We look forward to seeing you on October1st at Press Coffee.
Press Coffee
Registration recommended.
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
women voters
Press Coffee
11103 West Avenue, Suite 302San Antonio, Texas 78213