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Thirsty for Democracy Social

Thirsty for Democracy Social

Come join us on the first Thursday of every month for a dutch-treat, casual social gathering to meet others concerned about empowering voters and defending democracy while maintaining the LWV's nonpartisan policy. The plan is to alternate between happy hours and meeting for coffee. In November, we are meeting for a happy hour.

Bring a friend or two! You do not need to be a League member to attend.

The Friendly Spot
Registration is recommended.
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area
league@lwvsa.org
http://www.lwvsa.org/
The Friendly Spot
943 S. Alamo St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205
pubtheologysa@gmail.com
https://thefinalround-pubtheology.eventbrite.com