Think Mind Science: Pop Culture Cognition

In partnership with the Mind Science Foundation, TPR invites you to Think Mind Science on Thursday, July 30.

In this talk, Jazlyn Nketia, PhD, uses familiar pop culture examples—spanning film, sports, and public figures—to demonstrate how cognitive science can be used to anticipate behavior, power dynamics, and decision-making well before outcomes are apparent. She translates key concepts from cognitive science and psychology into practical frameworks that people already apply intuitively, making the science accessible and relatable rather than abstract.

Rather than analyzing pop culture for entertainment, the talk will reveal how everyday pattern recognition is rooted in well-established cognitive mechanisms. Audiences will leave with a new perspective for understanding individuals, institutions, and their own decision-making—without requiring any technical background.

6:30pm Theater doors

7:00pm Presentation

8:00pm Meet & Greet reception

General admission reservations are $15 and an upgraded ticket for $50 provides access to the Meet & Greet reception with the panelist. Enjoy charcuterie treats and wine while chatting with Dr. Nketia!

All proceeds benefit the Mind Science Foundation and TPR.

General Admission ($15)

Meet and Greet Reception ($50)