A love story. A sound that brings healing.

Founded by husband-and-wife powerhouse duo Michael and Tanya Trotter, The War & Treaty bring an electrifying combination of soul, gospel, country, blues, and Americana to the stage. Their music is rooted in the transformative power of love, resilience, and human connection, delivered through two extraordinary voices that can soar from intimate tenderness to full-throated jubilation. Since forming in 2014, the Grammy-nominated duo has earned acclaim for electrifying live performances and a sound that refuses to fit neatly into any one genre. Their albums, including Lover’s Game and Plus One, showcase their remarkable chemistry as singers, songwriters and partners, while their latest project, The Story of Michael and Tanya, continues their deeply personal musical journey. Whether they’re trading harmonies, raising the roof with gospel-infused soul or sharing a quiet moment in song, The War & Treaty create concerts that feel less like performances and more like communal celebrations.