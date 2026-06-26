The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
The critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show created by Jonathan Rockefeller features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets. The production faithfully adapts four stories by author/illustrator Eric Carle: The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show – The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 selling more than 48 million copies worldwide.
Magik Theatre
$25-$30
Every week through Aug 02, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Magik Theatre
420 S AlamoSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2102272751
info@magiktheatre.org