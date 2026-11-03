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The True Art of Making Tea

The True Art of Making Tea

Join Present Tea at the Japanese Tea Garden for The True Art of Making Tea, a special opportunity to experience the traditional Japanese craft of tea making. Master artisans from Shizuoka, Japan will demonstrate temomi, the rare and intricate art of hand-rolling tea leaves. Guests can observe this time-honored process and learn more about the craftsmanship behind Japanese tea. A Japanese tea booth will also be available throughout the afternoon at the market.

This free event takes place Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Japanese Tea Garden Pavilion. Registration is encouraged through Eventbrite.

Japanese Tea Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Present Tea
Japanese Tea Garden
3853 N. St. Mary's Street
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-559-3148
jtg@saparks.org
https://saparks.org/japanese-tea-garden/