Join Present Tea at the Japanese Tea Garden for The True Art of Making Tea, a special opportunity to experience the traditional Japanese craft of tea making. Master artisans from Shizuoka, Japan will demonstrate temomi, the rare and intricate art of hand-rolling tea leaves. Guests can observe this time-honored process and learn more about the craftsmanship behind Japanese tea. A Japanese tea booth will also be available throughout the afternoon at the market.

This free event takes place Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Japanese Tea Garden Pavilion. Registration is encouraged through Eventbrite.