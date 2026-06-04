The Sound of Freedom - America at 250

This special concert is a powerful tribute to 250 years of the American journey, honoring the people, ideals, and milestones that define our nation’s story. Through inspiring patriotic works and beloved American melodies, the program echoes the courage, resilience, and unity that have carried generations forward. Come experience a musical journey through moments of remembrance, celebration, and hope. It is an evening designed to inspire our patriotism, gratitude, and a renewed sense of community.