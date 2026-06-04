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The Sound of Freedom - America at 250

The Sound of Freedom - America at 250

This special concert is a powerful tribute to 250 years of the American journey, honoring the people, ideals, and milestones that define our nation’s story. Through inspiring patriotic works and beloved American melodies, the program echoes the courage, resilience, and unity that have carried generations forward. Come experience a musical journey through moments of remembrance, celebration, and hope. It is an evening designed to inspire our patriotism, gratitude, and a renewed sense of community.

First Baptist Church of San Antonio
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

communications@fbcsa.org
First Baptist Church of San Antonio
515 McCullough
San Antonio, Texas 78215
210.226.0363
info@fbcsa.org
https://fbcsa.org/