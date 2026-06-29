The Soul Stick Q at URBAN-15

The Soul Stick Q Returns to URBAN-15 for a showcase presenting a theatrical series of songs with historical and witty commentary that illustrates the development of Doo Wop as a genre.

Come out to URBAN-15 Studios Saturday July 25 at 8:00 pm CST for an unforgettable evening of classic a cappella tunes!

Soul Stick Q is interested in the history and development of R&B and Soul, from its gospel roots on through its heyday during the 1970’s.