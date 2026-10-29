The Santa Clause – Friday Night Flicks

Join us for a FREE outdoor Holiday movie night under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening at the park.

Concessions will be available with a variety of snacks and treats to enjoy during the movie.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information, visit Bexar.org/parkmovies

