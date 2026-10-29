The Santa Clause – Friday Night Flicks
The Santa Clause – Friday Night Flicks
Join us for a FREE outdoor Holiday movie night under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly evening at the park.
Concessions will be available with a variety of snacks and treats to enjoy during the movie.
All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information, visit Bexar.org/parkmovies
Mission County Park 1
Free
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org
Mission County Park 1
6030 Padre DrSan Antonio, Texas 78214
2103357275
Parks@bexar.org