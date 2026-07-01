The Power of Parks: Picnic & Parade
The Power of Parks: Picnic & Parade
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation to celebrate National Park & Recreation Month by creating your very own parade float and parading around MLK Park!
FREE
July 25, 2026
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King Dr.
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Activities Include:
• Mini parade float making
• Picnic lunch
• Activity tables,
• Splash pad
& more!
Martin Luther King Park
Free
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King DrSan Antonio, Texas 78220