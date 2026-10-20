All aboard for the most magical journey of the season! The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio brings The Polar Express: The Musical back to the stage for an unforgettable adventure. Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s instant-classic children’s book, families will be transported to the North Pole along with Jo and the other children aboard the Polar Express, to discover the power of friendship, wonder, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Now celebrating its third year, this 1.5-hour production has become a beloved San Antonio holiday tradition, filled with timeless holiday songs, sweeping choreography, and heartwarming moments for audiences of every age.

The unforgettable journey begins the moment you step into the lobby of Downtown’s famed Empire Theatre. No need to dress up; in fact, audience members can take a page from the book characters’ outfits and come in their comfiest pajamas. And be sure to arrive early so you don’t miss the pre-show holiday market featuring whimsical wares, holiday finds, stocking stuffers and show-themed gifts. Festive snacks and cozy hot cocoa will also be available for purchase. Make it a lasting holiday memory by capturing photos with Santa Claus and members of the cast.

Grab your golden ticket, put on your favorite pajamas, and experience the joy of the season like never before. The Polar Express: The Musical is a holiday event you will not want to miss, a timeless celebration of imagination, togetherness, and the true spirit of Christmas.

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio (CBSA) and its sponsor school, the Dance Center of San Antonio, are the leading providers of youth dance instruction and performance opportunities in the region. CBSA performers and Dance Center students have won numerous international awards and world-renowned scholarships. The Dance Center was recently recognized as among the top 2.5 percent of dance institutions in the nation. Local audiences delight in CBSA’s biannual professional-grade performances held in San Antonio’s top theatres.

