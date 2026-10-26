The Nutcracker: A Texas Folklorico Story, Saturday, 12/12/26
The Nutcracker: A Texas Folklorico Story, Saturday, 12/12/26
The adventure begins at the historic Menger Hotel, where an elegant celebration gives way to a thrilling battle at the Alamo. The journey continues to the enchanting Hill Country Kingdom, where classical ballet meets the vibrant traditions of San Antonio’s diverse communities.
Act II features special performances by Ballet Folklórico Sol de Antonio, the San Antonio Lion Dance Association, and the Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance, showcasing the city’s extraordinary cultural tapestry.
Featuring live music by the Harmonium of Texas and artistic direction by Danielle Campbell Steans, this spectacular production brings together ballet, music, and cultural traditions in an unforgettable holiday celebration for the entire family.
Lila Cockrell Theater / Convention Center
$20 - $90 Tickets available through Ticketmaster.
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Youth Ballet
(210) 802-7931
info@sanantonioballetschool.com
Artist Group Info
info@san-antonio-youth-ballet.org
Lila Cockrell Theater / Convention Center
200 Market StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210.207.8500
info@stxso.com