The Man with the Big Hat - SA Film Festival Screening

2026 San Antonio Film Festival

The Man with the Big Hat Screening + Q&A

Directed by Austin Sayre

An unsung pioneer of 1970s Texas Progressive Country, Steven Fromholz had a knack for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Revered by legends like Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett & John Denver, he remained commercially unknown. He sought redemption on the Rio Grande as a river guide until a debilitating stroke erased his musical memory, stripping Fromholz of his artistic identity.

This intimate and impressionistic portrayal, bolstered by newly discovered archives as well as never-before-heard recordings, unveils the evolution of Fromholz, and reshapes the notion of success and artistic fortitude.

Includes post-screening discussion with Director Austin Sayre.

The film's Executive Producer, Brian Easley, will also be in attendance. Easley was born and raised in San Antonio, and lived on the northeast side of the city near Bracken and Garden Ridge. Easley is a graduate of Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas, and attended college at Trinity University, where he was a member of the Bengal Lancers. Easley is a combat-disabled veteran of the Iraq War, recovered from his wounds at BAMC, and was stationed at nearby Fort Hood for three years. Easley was a friend of Steven Fromholz, and is also producing a documentary about another friend from Texas, folk-rock icon Shawn Phillips.

This Man with the Big Hat made its world premiere at SXSW. 2026, U.S., 89 minutes. Recommended for 13+.

www.themanwiththebighatfilm.com