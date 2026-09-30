"The Librarians" documentary screening
"The Librarians" documentary screening
Sunday, October 11, 2026 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Join TPR on Sunday, October 11, with the Office of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, for a free screening of the documentary, "The Librarians"
Lobby Doors: 2:15pm
Screening: 3:00pm - 4:45pm
Free validated parking is at the City Tower Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue. Be sure to select, "Take A Ticket" and do not insert your credit card.
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Texas Public Radio Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio,, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
marketing@tpr.org