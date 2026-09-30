"The Librarians" documentary screening

Sunday, October 11, 2026 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Join TPR on Sunday, October 11, with the Office of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, for a free screening of the documentary, "The Librarians"

Lobby Doors: 2:15pm

Screening: 3:00pm - 4:45pm

Free validated parking is at the City Tower Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue. Be sure to select, "Take A Ticket" and do not insert your credit card.