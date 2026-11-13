The Lavens At Sanchos 11/13/26

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. The Lavens bring their Rockin’ Country Americana to Sanchos Cocina y Cantina on Friday, November 13, 2026,

7 To 10 PM, at 628 Jackson St, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Jana Laven, Andreas Laven, Niko Laven, Michael Madison and Chris McWilliams stand in a line at the microphones and sing it together, live in the room.

The Lavens are a San Antonio family band: Jana and Andreas Laven with their son Niko, joined by Michael Madison and Chris McWilliams. The San Antonio Express-News reported in December 2023 that the band closed a Friday night residency at The Cove that ran more than twenty years, and that fans filled the room for the finale.

Sanchos Cocina y Cantina is open daily from 11 AM To 1 AM at 628 Jackson St, San Antonio, TX 78212.