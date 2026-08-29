The Joyful Educator Retreat invites teachers, principals, counselors, librarians and student-support personnel to spend an afternoon breathing, creating and reconnecting with their passion and purpose. Guests will enjoy nature, wellness, art and music, playful activities, food, beverages, door prizes and time with fellow educators. Facilitated by lifelong educator and advocate Dr. Carol Harle and a team of educators.

Space is limited and advance registration is requested.