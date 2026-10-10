© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Joyful Educator Retreat

The Joyful Educator Retreat

The Joyful Educator Retreat invites teachers, principals, counselors, librarians and other educators to an afternoon of play, creativity, rest and connection. Choose from art and crafts, garden experiences, games, reading and reflection, and conversations with fellow educators. Fall food and beverages are provided. Hosted by Dr. Carol Harle and a team of educators.

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1–4 p.m.,
at The Carriage House, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place.

$20 registration includes garden admission. Advance registration requested: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfeW4Fp12faxJ3R1qwkj_Ye8bwF9OmehypNJRGIAoG1RcMa1g/viewform

San Antonio Botanical Garden, The Carriage House
$20 Registration includes Botanical Garden admission. Food, beverages and materials are provided.
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Joyful Educator Retreat
210-954-4206
carolbergharle@gmail.com
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Xa8DTEhZwiOjgf753axOGls_0LtqfZzpeMUsPzXnl2Q/viewform?edit_requested=true
San Antonio Botanical Garden, The Carriage House
555 Funston Place
San Antonio, Texas 78209
https://www.sabot.org/