The Joyful Educator Retreat
The Joyful Educator Retreat
The Joyful Educator Retreat invites teachers, principals, counselors, librarians and other educators to an afternoon of play, creativity, rest and connection. Choose from art and crafts, garden experiences, games, reading and reflection, and conversations with fellow educators. Fall food and beverages are provided. Hosted by Dr. Carol Harle and a team of educators.
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1–4 p.m.,
at The Carriage House, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place.
$20 registration includes garden admission. Advance registration requested: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfeW4Fp12faxJ3R1qwkj_Ye8bwF9OmehypNJRGIAoG1RcMa1g/viewform
San Antonio Botanical Garden, The Carriage House
$20 Registration includes Botanical Garden admission. Food, beverages and materials are provided.
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Joyful Educator Retreat
210-954-4206
carolbergharle@gmail.com
San Antonio Botanical Garden, The Carriage House
555 Funston PlaceSan Antonio, Texas 78209