The Joyful Educator Retreat invites teachers, principals, counselors, librarians and other educators to an afternoon of play, creativity, rest and connection. Choose from art and crafts, garden experiences, games, reading and reflection, and conversations with fellow educators. Fall food and beverages are provided. Hosted by Dr. Carol Harle and a team of educators.

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1–4 p.m.,

at The Carriage House, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place.

$20 registration includes garden admission. Advance registration requested: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfeW4Fp12faxJ3R1qwkj_Ye8bwF9OmehypNJRGIAoG1RcMa1g/viewform