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The Isidore String Quartet + Sterling Elliot (cellist)

The Isidore String Quartet + Sterling Elliot (cellist)

The San Antonio Chamber Music Society opens its 2026–27 season on October 4 with the Isidore String Quartet and cellist Sterling Elliott. The program opens with Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in F minor, Op. 20, No. 5, followed by Frank Bridge’s Three Idylls, H. 67. It concludes with Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major, D. 956, written during the final months of his life and widely regarded as one of the great works of the chamber music repertoire.

Trinity Baptist Church
$25, Students and active duty military are admitted free.
03:15 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

San Antonio Chamber Music Society
210-408-1558
email@sacms.org
https://www.sacms.org/
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212