The Isidore String Quartet + Sterling Elliot (cellist)

The San Antonio Chamber Music Society opens its 2026–27 season on October 4 with the Isidore String Quartet and cellist Sterling Elliott. The program opens with Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in F minor, Op. 20, No. 5, followed by Frank Bridge’s Three Idylls, H. 67. It concludes with Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major, D. 956, written during the final months of his life and widely regarded as one of the great works of the chamber music repertoire.