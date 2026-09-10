The Isidore String Quartet + Sterling Elliot (cellist)
The Isidore String Quartet + Sterling Elliot (cellist)
The San Antonio Chamber Music Society opens its 2026–27 season on October 4 with the Isidore String Quartet and cellist Sterling Elliott. The program opens with Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in F minor, Op. 20, No. 5, followed by Frank Bridge’s Three Idylls, H. 67. It concludes with Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major, D. 956, written during the final months of his life and widely regarded as one of the great works of the chamber music repertoire.
Trinity Baptist Church
$25, Students and active duty military are admitted free.
03:15 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Chamber Music Society
210-408-1558
email@sacms.org
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry AvenueSan Antonio, Texas 78212