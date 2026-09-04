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The Heroes at the Motorsport Heart of Mexico

The Heroes at the Motorsport Heart of Mexico

Join award-winning motorsport historian Elizabeth Blackstock for an expansive look at the men, machines, and race tracks that have made Mexico legendary — from the Rodriguez brothers (whose name now adorns the F1 circuit in Mexico City) to the nail-biting rally known as the Carrera Panamericana.

Thousand Oaks Branch Library
Free
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Thousand-Oaks-Library