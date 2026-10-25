The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore presents The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable

The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore is excited to present The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

This free event will begin with a dramatic reading of the book by author Carmen Tafolla and illustrator Thelma Ortiz Muraida followed by a costume contest and Donkey Lady pizza party! An exhibit of the book’s illustrations will be on display. Children should arrive dressed in their Halloween costumes to enter the contest.

The Donkey Lady/A Graphic Parable tells the distinctly Southside San Antonio story of the Donkey Lady who has haunted the countryside surrounding the “Donkey Lady Bridge” for generations. At a time when stories of violence against women and cultural erasure persist, The Donkey Lady offers a powerful reimagining of a local myth and folk legend as a narrative of witness, survival, and resistance.

Books will be available for purchase.

This dramatic reading includes violent content and is intended for audiences aged 9 years and up, but families with children of all ages are welcome. For the younger kids, we will host a picture book read-along session in the bookstore while The Donkey Lady presentation occurs in the Community Gallery. These spaces sit side by side, and guardians can move freely between them.

Following the book presentations, we will bring the groups together for the costume contest and pizza party.