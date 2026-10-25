The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore presents Pedro Martín: Author and Illustrator of Mexikid Dreams

The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore & Gift Shop is excited to welcome Pedro Martín to present his new graphic memoir “Mexikid Dreams” on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

This public event will feature a reading and engaging discussion between Martín and moderator Erika Prosper Nirenberg, senior director of customer insights at H-E-B and First Lady of San Antonio Emeritus, about this extraordinary graphic memoir companion to “Mexikid.”

Both books will be available on site for purchase at this free event.