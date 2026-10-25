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The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore presents Pedro Martín: Author and Illustrator of Mexikid Dreams

The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore presents Pedro Martín: Author and Illustrator of Mexikid Dreams

The Guadalupe Latino Bookstore & Gift Shop is excited to welcome Pedro Martín to present his new graphic memoir “Mexikid Dreams” on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

This public event will feature a reading and engaging discussion between Martín and moderator Erika Prosper Nirenberg, senior director of customer insights at H-E-B and First Lady of San Antonio Emeritus, about this extraordinary graphic memoir companion to “Mexikid.”

Both books will be available on site for purchase at this free event.

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Latino Bookstore
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Pedro Martín
https://pedromartinbooks.com/
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Latino Bookstore
1300 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, Texas 78207
info@guadalupeculturalarts.org