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The Donkey Lady

The Donkey Lady

Discover the chilling tale of the Donkey Lady! Join author Carmen Tafolla, illustrator Thelma Ortiz-Muraida, and publisher Juan Tejeda for an engaging discussion and reading of one of the city’s most captivating legends. Don’t miss the chance to delve into this haunting fable!

Presented in partnership with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI).

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Mexican American Civil Rights Institute
3612470575
info@somosmacri.org
https://somosmacri.org/

Artist Group Info

Carmen Tafolla, Thelma Ortiz-Muraida, Juan Tejeda
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library