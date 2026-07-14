The Donkey Lady
The Donkey Lady
Discover the chilling tale of the Donkey Lady! Join author Carmen Tafolla, illustrator Thelma Ortiz-Muraida, and publisher Juan Tejeda for an engaging discussion and reading of one of the city’s most captivating legends. Don’t miss the chance to delve into this haunting fable!
Presented in partnership with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI).
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mexican American Civil Rights Institute
3612470575
info@somosmacri.org
Artist Group Info
Carmen Tafolla, Thelma Ortiz-Muraida, Juan Tejeda
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov