The Dads Screening

Inspired by the Emmy-Award winning short documentary of the same name (Netflix, 2023), The Dads follows fathers of trans and nonbinary children forced to choose between country and family amid a shifting political landscape. Filmed over the course of a year—from quiet retreats in rural Maine and Minnesota to protests, family milestones, and a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court decision—the film captures a moment of national reckoning with striking intimacy. Directed by Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Luchina Fisher and executive produced by Dwyane Wade, this is a powerful portrait of fatherhood as an act of radical love and resistance.

Free Event - Donations accepted to underwrite the screening accepted