The Conversation@Trinity - Conversation on Poetry

Trinity Professor of English Jenny Browne's newest collection of poetry examines grief, loss, love, and survival through poetry. Written over the course of a year, each poem began with the line, “I am trying to love the whole world.”

The collection mourns a beloved friend, witnesses the pandemic, and reflects on the politicization of women’s bodies. Drawing on nature, memory, music, and human connection, Browne explores oceans, bones, motherhood, and time while considering what it means to live with loss. A Q&A, book-signing, and reception in Brazil Commons will follow.