San Antonio’s favorite holiday tradition returns! The Children’s Nutcracker by the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio lights up the Lila Cockrell Theatre on December 20 and 21. Experience the jaw-dropping artistry of San Antonio’s only professional-level youth ballet—featuring dancers recognized among the top in the nation. While retaining all the grandeur, magical sets, exquisite choreography and opulent costumes of Tchaikovsky’s classic legacy, this dazzling production packs the magic into a family-friendly, 90-minute runtime—long enough to delight ballet lovers but perfectly paced for younger attention spans.

The magic begins the moment you step through the doors. Arrive early for an all-inclusive holiday experience featuring a festive pre-show market packed with gifts and seasonal treats. Little ones can head to the “Enchanted Storybook Corner” to hear the classic tale read aloud by costumed cast members, giving them a better understanding of the storyline before the curtain rises. Families can capture the ultimate holiday memory with on-site photo ops featuring Santa, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the cast while listening to the joyful sounds of the San Antonio Academy Wildcats’ Chorale and Pianissimo Orchestra.

Presented by the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio (CBSA) and its premier sponsor school, the Dance Center of San Antonio, this production is the region's pinnacle of youth dance excellence. CBSA performers are international award-winners and world-renowned scholarship recipients, bringing elite, professional-grade performances to San Antonio’s premier stages. Families won’t want to miss their chance to build an enchanting holiday tradition that celebrates San Antonio’s superstars in the making on one of the city's grandest stages.

