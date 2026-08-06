The Best Music You've Never Heard at Pruitt Library

The Best Music(ians) You've Never Heard

Join us at Pruitt Library as we uncover musical gems! During each session, we will listen to a range of music and share in discussion with others. Attendees are welcome to bring music with them that they would like to share with the group or just join us to listen to the music provided by the program facilitator.

If you have music you would like to share during the program, please bring it with you to the program in one of the following formats: accessible online, on your Bluetooth enabled device, on a CD or DVD disc, or on a USB flash drive. To allow time for a broad range of music, please do not plan to play any tracks that are longer than ten minutes.

This program is designed for adults, but younger attendees are welcome if they are accompanied by an adult during the program.