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The Addams Family Musical Comedy

The Addams Family Musical Comedy

John Jay High School theatre presents The Addams Family Musical Comedy. Show dates are November 6th and 7th at 6:00pm. Tickets are available at cur8.com key words John Jay.

John Jay High School Auditorium
$15.00 General Admission $10.00 NISD students with ID
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

John Jay High School
20-3972700
Nora.Moreno-Jarrell@nisd.net
John Jay High School Auditorium
7611 Marbach
San Antonio, Texas 78227
210-397-2700
Nora.Moreno-Jarrell@nisd.net
johnjayseatheatre.weebly.com