The Addams Family Musical Comedy
The Addams Family Musical Comedy
John Jay High School theatre presents The Addams Family Musical Comedy. Show dates are November 6th and 7th at 6:00pm. Tickets are available at cur8.com key words John Jay.
John Jay High School Auditorium
$15.00 General Admission $10.00 NISD students with ID
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
John Jay High School
20-3972700
Nora.Moreno-Jarrell@nisd.net
John Jay High School Auditorium
7611 MarbachSan Antonio, Texas 78227
210-397-2700
Nora.Moreno-Jarrell@nisd.net