The Addams Family Musical

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. Special show on October 3rd at 2 PM.

Student & Educator Night: Sept 19

$15 Student Ticket with code PULLED15

ASL Night: Sept 25

$30 Adult Ticket with code ADDAMSASL

Pride Night: Oct 2

$30 Adult Ticket with code CRAZIER30