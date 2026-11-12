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Teen Totality: Teen Rock Concert @ Central Library

Teen Totality: Teen Rock Concert @ Central Library

Come to the auditorium at Central Library to rock out to original music by three teen bands! It's going to get loud. There's going to be pizza. If you need to take a break, Teen Library will have available the Nintendo Switch, music studio, crafts, or whatever else you'd like to get into.
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This is a teen-only (13-18) event. Adults and children are invited to enjoy other common areas of Central Library.
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Central Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Libary
mysapl.org
Central Library
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar