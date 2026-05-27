Taylor Dayne is a global pop icon with a career spanning three decades. Taylor's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including #1's "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love" and "I'll Always Love You." Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three Grammy nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the Number 18 Female Dance artists of all time in Rolling Stone magazine. She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully crossover into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary and Rock. With a truly distinctive vocal style and powerful range, she created a truly unique vocal sound al her own that defined an era by her music. As the late 80s moved into the 90s, her chart-topping songs came with her. Her cover of Barry White's "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love" and "Send Me A Lover" brought a strength and power to a female voice seldom heard in history. Taylor's international radio and record success along with her stage presence and world tours took her musical message of love and passion straight to the heart of her fans and audiences worldwide.