Celebrate the 40th annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest with Tasting & Tunes at The Grapevine!

Enjoy free live music by Ruben V and Aaron Stephens, taste the flavors of local Texan wineries and breweries, and experience the charm of the Texas Hill Country.

Admission is free and open to the public. Tasting tickets will be available for purchase on-site, with proceeds benefiting United Way of Comal and Guadalupe Counties.

For more information, visit https://gruenemusicandwinefest.org/saturday/.

